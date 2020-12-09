EXCLUSIVE-Pemex tax burden could be reduced further, senior official says

Banking

Pemex tax burden could be reduced further, senior official says

Credit: REUTERS/DANIEL BECERRIL

MEXICO CITY, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Mexico's government is weighing making further reductions to the tax burden on national oil company Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) to bring it closer to that of ordinary companies, a top finance ministry official said on Wednesday.

Lower taxes could mark a turning point for ailing Pemex PEMX.UL, the country's largest company and tax payer.

