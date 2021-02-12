EXCLUSIVE-Pakistan approves Chinese CanSinobio COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use - health minister

Contributor
Asif Shahzad Reuters
Published

Pakistan has approved China's CanSinoBio COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, Health Minister Faisal Sultan said on Friday.

ISLAMABAD, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Pakistan has approved China's CanSinoBio COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, Health Minister Faisal Sultan said on Friday.

"Yes, Correct," Sultan texted Reuters after being asked to confirm that the country's Drug Regulation Authority had met and approved the vaccine.

CanSinoBIO last week released interim efficacy results of a multi-country trial, which included Pakistan, showing 65.7% efficacy in preventing symptomatic coronavirus cases and a 90.98% success rate in stopping severe infections.

(Reporting by Asif Shahzad; editing by John Stonestreet)

((asif.shahzad@thomsonreuters.com; +923018463683;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters