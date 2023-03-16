US Markets
EXCLUSIVE-PacWest Corp in talks for liquidity boost with Atlas SP-sources

March 16, 2023 — 01:21 pm EDT

Written by Anirban Sen and David French for Reuters ->

By Anirban Sen and David French

NEW YORK, March 16 (Reuters) - PacWest Corp PACW.O is in talks about a liquidity boost with Investment firm Atlas SP Partners, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday, in the latest example of a U.S. regional bank exploring such an option in the wake of Silicon Valley Bank's failure.

PacWest is considering a range of options to boost its coffers and there is no certainty that any deal will materialize, the sources said. The details of the liquidity boost that Atlas SP is discussing with PacWest could not be learned.

The sources requested anonymity because the matter is confidential. Atlas SP and PacWest did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

