EXCLUSIVE-Oxford Immunotec explores sale following takeover interest -sources

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Oxford Immunotec Global Plc OXFD.O, a medical diagnostics company that develops tests to identify tuberculosis, is exploring strategic alternatives, including a potential sale, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Oxford Immunotec is working with an investment bank to decide on its next steps after attracting acquisition interest, the sources said, cautioning that no deal was certain and asking not to be identified because the matter is confidential.

Oxford Immunotec, which is headquartered near Oxford, England, and in Marlborough, Massachusetts, declined to comment.

(Reporting by Rebecca Spalding in New York; Editing by Tom Brown)

