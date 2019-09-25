Markets

EXCLUSIVE-Oracle has received requests for information about Google -company official

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

WASHINGTON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Oracle Corp ORCL.N, which has clashed with Alphabet's Google GOOGL.O over a range of business issues, has received requests for information from congressional and state investigators looking into allegations the company violated antitrust law.

Oracle, which is knowledgeable about Google's advertising business, has received requests for information from the Texas attorney general's office and from the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee, said Ken Glueck, an Oracle executive based in Washington.

It has also met with the Justice Department on their probe, Glueck said.

Google declined comment on the matter.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((Diane.Bartz@thomsonreuters.com; 1 202 898 8313;))

