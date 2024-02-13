EXCLUSIVE-OPEC Sec Gen firmly believes published long term demand outlook robust

DUBAI, Feb 13 (Reuters) - OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais said on Tuesday Saudi Arabia's decision to postpone its capacity expansion plans should not be translated to mean there is a view that demand is falling.

"First of all I want to be clear I cannot comment on a Saudi decision... but this is in no way to be misconstrued as a view that demand is falling," Al Ghais told Reuters in an interview in Dubai on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit.

(Reporting by Maha El Dahan, Editing by Michael Georgy)

((Nayera.Abdallah@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.