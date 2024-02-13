News & Insights

EXCLUSIVE-OPEC Sec Gen firmly believes published long term demand outlook robust

February 13, 2024 — 04:00 am EST

Written by Maha El Dahan for Reuters

DUBAI, Feb 13 (Reuters) - OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais said on Tuesday Saudi Arabia's decision to postpone its capacity expansion plans should not be translated to mean there is a view that demand is falling.

"First of all I want to be clear I cannot comment on a Saudi decision... but this is in no way to be misconstrued as a view that demand is falling," Al Ghais told Reuters in an interview in Dubai on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit.

