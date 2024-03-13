EXCLUSIVE-Olympics-Paris City Hall to house flame on Bastille Day - mayor

PARIS, March 13 (Reuters) - The Olympic flame will stay within the Paris City Hall on the night of July 14 when France celebrates Bastille Day ahead of the 2024 Summer Games, mayor Anne Hidalgo said on Wednesday.

"On July 14, the flame arrives in Paris ... and it will stay at the City Hall of Paris," Hidalgo told Reuters.

"It will be protected but it will 'sleep' here and I'm very very proud of it. We are looking into where exactly it can sleep peacefully and not be extinguished before resuming its route in Paris."

The flame arrives in France on May 8 in Marseille and will go through Paris on July 14-15 before travelling through the wider Paris region before returning to the capital for the opening ceremony on July 26.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot and Elizabeth Pineau; Editing by Ingrid Melander;)

