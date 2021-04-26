EXCLUSIVE-Oilfield firm Schlumberger names new executives to energy transition business - memo

By Liz Hampton

April 26 (Reuters) - Top oilfield services firm Schlumberger NV SLB.N on Monday named new executives to energy transition units, according to a memo seen by Reuters, a move that signals its growing commitment to lower carbon businesses.

Sebastian Pages, formerly in the Well Construction group, was appointed as New Energy finance director. Kahina Abdeli-Galinier, previously the marketing director for Digital & Integration, was named Emissions Business Director to "build and manage a new business related to methane emissions for oil and gas operations of our customers," the memo said.

Schlumberger did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Liz Hampton Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((Liz.Hampton@thomsonreuters.com; +1 469-691-7668;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.