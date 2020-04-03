EXCLUSIVE-Oil crash 'not permanent,' Mexico sticks to output, investment plans

By David Alire Garcia

MEXICO CITY, April 3 (Reuters) - Mexico will press ahead with oil investment and production plans, its energy minister told Reuters on Friday, arguing that a global crash in oil markets will be short lived and does not merit a change in strategy.

In the coming days, the government will offer investment opportunities in more of its mature oil fields and network of refineries owned and operated by national oil company Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex), Energy Minister Rocio Nahle said in an interview.

"Today we're in one of these phases where the price of oil is low, but this will not be permanent. Oil is a great business, the best in the world," said Nahle.

"We're going to wait, just like the rest of the world."

The administration of leftist President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is not considering reopening the auctions for new oil fields favored by many private and foreign companies, she added.

A close confidant of Lopez Obrador, an energy nationalist who favors a stronger state role in energy, Nahle emphasized that the government was not planning to cut crude production from state-run Pemex, even at its most expensive oilfields, amid global benchmarks <LCOc1>CLc1 losing more than half their value last month.

"All producing countries are maintaining output levels... Pemex is also doing that," said Nahle, who also heads the Pemex board.

She also said there were no plans to suspend expensive infrastructure projects including the new $8 billion Dos Bocas oil refinery currently under construction.

Heavily indebted Pemex, which is teetering on the edge of a fresh downgrade by credit rating agencies, has suffered 15 consecutive years of falling oil output despite relatively low production costs in its mostly offshore portfolio of projects.

Producers of crude oil and refined products all around the world have already announced production cuts in reaction to lower demand due to the economic slowdown provoked by the coronavirus pandemic, in addition to growing difficulty finding space for storage.

In Latin America, the largest regional producer, Brazil's state-controlled Petrobras PETR4.SA, this week said it will widen production cuts to 200,000 barrels per day (bpd) from the 100,000 bpd in cuts originally planned, while shortening work hours and delaying investment in oil projects.

In Venezuela, state-run PDVSA has already seen its crude production to fall to around 670,000 bpd in recent weeks - a 25% decline vs previous months - mainly due to mounting inventories of unsold oil as U.S. sanctions on the firm and its trade partners tighten and demand for its crude in Asia plummets.

Latin America's flagship crude grades lost over $7 dollars per barrel in average this week versus their mid-March prices, according to a Reuters analysis of data provided by traders of regional crudes.

Mexico's Maya heavy crude, the most important regional benchmark, average $11.10 per barrel so far this week vs $17.34 in mid-March, according to data provided by S&P Global Platts.

(Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Additional reporting by Adriana Barrera and Marianna Parraga; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

