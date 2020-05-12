EXCLUSIVE-Occidental offering employees voluntary buyouts over next two weeks - document

May 12 (Reuters) - Occidental Petroleum Corp OXY.N is offering its employees voluntary buyouts over the next two weeks, according to a document seen by Reuters on Tuesday, after the company said last week it was looking at several options to shore up its impaired balance sheet.

The Houston-based company last week posted a $2 billion quarterly loss and has had to slash capital spending drastically to preserve cash amid the worst oil-and-gas industry downturn in 40 years. The company declined to comment.

(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York; Editing by Sandra Maler)

