EXCLUSIVE-Novozymes, Chr. Hansen tie-up likely to win EU nod, sources say

December 06, 2023 — 11:26 am EST

By Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Danish food ingredients and enzymes makers Novozymes NZYMb.CO and Chr. Hansen CHRH.CO are expected to secure EU antitrust approval for their all-share $22 billion tie-up based on remedies offered to address competition concerns, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

Novozymes, which makes enzymes for household products, food and beverages and biofuels, and Chr. Hansen, an enzyme maker for the food sector, last month offered to sell part of the combined company's global lactase enzyme business, saying that a buyer had already been found.

The deal, the largest merger in Denmark, would create a global ingredients giant.

The European Commission, which will make its final decision by Dec. 12, and Novozymes declined to comment. Chr. Hansen did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The companies expect to close the deal before the end of the year or in the first quarter of 2024. Antitrust agencies in China, Brazil, Turkey and the United States have already cleared the merger.

