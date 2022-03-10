EQNR

EXCLUSIVE-Norway's Equinor halts Russian oil buying - CEO

Norwegian energy giant Equinor has stopped trading Russian oil as part of its plan to wind down its operations in the country in the wake of the Ukraine invasion, Chief Executive Anders Opedal told Reuters on Thursday.

March 10 (Reuters) - Norwegian energy giant Equinor EQNR.OL has stopped trading Russian oil as part of its plan to wind down its operations in the country in the wake of the Ukraine invasion, Chief Executive Anders Opedal told Reuters on Thursday.

"When we said we wanted to start exiting the JV we also stopped from that date trading with Russian oil," Opedal told Reuters in an interview at the CERAWeek conference in Houston.

Equinor said on Feb. 28 it will exit its joint ventures with Russia's Rosneft, anticipating a writedown of $1.2 billion.

