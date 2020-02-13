EXCLUSIVE-No EU clearance for Vodafone, TIM deal without concessions - sources

BRUSSELS/MILAN, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Vodafone VOD.L and Telecom Italia TLIT.MI will have to offer concessions to address EU antitrust concerns about their plan to merge their mobile tower infrastructure, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The telecoms operators announced the deal in July last year under which Vodafone will transfer its Italian mobile masts to INWIT INWT.MI, which is 60 percent owned by TIM.

