EXCLUSIVE-Nissan's talks with Renault focused on optimising EV investment, CEO Uchida says

Credit: REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

November 04, 2022 — 01:33 am EDT

Written by Kevin Krolicki and David Dolan for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co's 7201.T negotiations with its partner and top shareholder Renault SA RENA.PA on the future of their alliance are focused on optimising their investment in electric vehicles, the Japanese automaker's chief executive told Reuters on Friday.

Negotiations between Renault and Nissan are ongoing with less than two weeks remaining to meet a Nov. 15 deadline that the automakers have set themselves to reach a deal.

Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida declined to comment on the timing of potential deal with Renault and whether it can be done this month.

