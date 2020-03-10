EXCLUSIVE-Nissan to pull out of venture fund with Renault in cost-cutting drive, sources say

TOKYO, March 10 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co 7201.T is likely to pull out from a venture capital fund it runs with alliance partners Renault SA RENA.PA and Mitsubishi Motors, as part of the Japanese automaker's drive to cut costs and conserve cash, two sources said.

Nissan will formally take a decision whether to leave the fund, Alliance Ventures, by the end of this month, the two Nissan insiders told Reuters, declining to be identified because the information has not been made public.

The likely move comes after Nissan's junior partner, Mitsubishi Motors Corp 7211.T, told an alliance meeting last week that it would no longer continue to inject money into the fund, one of the sources said.

A Nissan spokeswoman said it was speculation and declined to comment.

A Mitsubishi spokesman said no decision had been made.

(Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu; Editing by David Dolan and Louise Heavens)

