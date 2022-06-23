EXCLUSIVE-Nike to make full exit from Russia

LONDON, June 23 (Reuters) - U.S. sportswear maker Nike NKE.N is making a full exit from Russia, three months after suspending its operations there, the company said in an emailed statement Thursday.

