EXCLUSIVE-News Corp in talks to sell its stake in Move Inc -sources

Jan 24 (Reuters) - News Corp NWSA.O is in talks to sell its stake in Move Inc, the parent company of real estate listing site Realtor.com, to CoStar Group Inc CoStar is a provider of information and analytics to the real estate industry. Neither News Corp nor CoStar responded to Reuters' request for comment. (Reporting by Dawn Chmielewski; Editing by Leslie Adler) ((Dawn.Chmielewski@thomsonreuters.com;))

