EXCLUSIVE-News Corp in talks to sell its stake in Move Inc -sources

Credit: REUTERS/Mike Segar

January 24, 2023 — 05:56 pm EST

Written by Dawn Chmielewski for Reuters ->

Jan 24 (Reuters) - News Corp NWSA.O is in talks to sell its stake in Move Inc, the parent company of real estate listing site Realtor.com, to CoStar Group Inc

CoStar is a provider of information and analytics to the real estate industry.

Neither News Corp nor CoStar responded to Reuters' request for comment.

(Reporting by Dawn Chmielewski; Editing by Leslie Adler)

