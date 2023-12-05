EXCLUSIVE-New leader of GM's Cruise acknowledges 'all-time low' amid safety review

By Greg Bensinger

Dec 5 (Reuters) - General Motors’ GM.O Cruise autonomous vehicle unit has hit an “all time low,” said its new leader, while promising to restore trust with regulators and the public after the company pulled all of its vehicles from U.S. roads.

“Our integrity, our competency are being questioned and this really hurts,” said Mo Elshenawy at an all-staff meeting Tuesday, according to a transcript of the call reviewed by Reuters. "We went from an all-time high to an all-time low and from being an industry leader to temporary pausing all of our operations,” he said.

A spokesperson for Cruise declined comment.

Elshenawy was installed as Cruise president last month after its CEO stepped down following regulatory scrutiny after an October accident in which a San Francisco woman was dragged.

Cruise has been under growing pressure after regulators said it failed to fully disclose details of the October accident. Last month, Cruise paused all driverless and supervised car trips in the United States and expanded a safety review of its robotaxis and CEO Kyle Vogt and chief product officer Daniel Kan both stepped down.

Elshenawy seemed to acknowledge a difficult path ahead for the self-driving car company that competes with Alphabet’s GOOGL.O Waymo and Amazon.com’s AMZN.O Zoox. “We don't have a deep reservoir of trust with all of our stakeholders and our regulators,” he said.

“This last week a Cruiser shared with me that they don't wear their Cruise jacket in public anymore," said Elshenawy. "It truly breaks my heart."

Cruise could face $1.5 million in fines and additional sanctions over its failure to disclose details surrounding the Oct. 2 accident in which one of its robotaxis dragged a pedestrian after being struck by another vehicle, a California agency said in a letter last week.

The company has hired a law firm to help it conduct a safety review and has pulled all of its vehicles off public U.S. roads in the meantime. Parent GM Monday that the automaker's external review of Cruise's safety will last into the first quarter of 2024.

Cruise has said it will conduct layoffs later this month but on Tuesday declined to provide much detail to staff. It has stopped taking questions from staffers at all-hands meetings, previously a fixture.

The company’s chief administrative officer, Craig Glidden, said his focus has been on "resetting" the regulatory relationship and "building trust" and acknowledged "we still have a ways to go," according to the transcript. "I intend to work collaboratively with legal and government affairs on all the submissions that we need to make," he said.

(Reporting by Greg Bensinger; Editing by Ben Klayman and Lisa Shumaker)

