EXCLUSIVE-Nestle flies baby formula supplies to U.S. from Europe

By Richa Naidu

LONDON, May 17 (Reuters) - Nestle SA NESN.S is flying baby formula supplies to the United States from the Netherlands and Switzerland to alleviate tha shortage in U.S. supermarkets, the company said in an emailed statement to Reuters on Tuesday.

"Both products were already being imported but we moved shipments up and rushed via air to help fill immediate needs," Nestle said.

(Editing by Matt Scuffham and Jason Neely)

((matthew.scuffham@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: matthew.scuffham.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.