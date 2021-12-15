EXCLUSIVE-National Bank of Canada asks Canadian employees to work remotely if possible

By Noor Zainab Hussain and Manya Saini

Dec 15 (Reuters) - National Bank of Canada NA.TO said on Wednesday it had asked its employees to work remotely if possible, making it the second big lender in Canada to return to work from home as concerns mount about the Omicron coronavirus variant.

Omicron, which health officials say is more contagious than the Delta variant, has spread rapidly in Canada since it was first detected in November.

"A message was just sent to our employees asking them to work remotely if they can," a spokesperson for Canada's sixth-biggest lender told Reuters in an email. "In the longer term, we are staying the course with our plan of reopening gradually, on a voluntary basis, with no set date."

Banks and financial firms across North America are reassessing return-to-work plans due to the spread of the Omicron variant.

Bank of Nova Scotia BNS.TO, Canada's third-largest lender, said Monday it would pause its plan for employees working remotely to return to its Toronto head office starting on Jan. 17.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Writing by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Mark Porter)

