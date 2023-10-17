News & Insights

US Markets
CHK

EXCLUSIVE-Natgas producer Chesapeake explores buying Southwestern Energy -sources

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

October 17, 2023 — 02:41 pm EDT

Written by David French for Reuters ->

By David French

Oct 17 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas producer Chesapeake Energy Corp CHK.O has approached Southwestern Energy SWN.N, a peer valued by the stock market at $12 billion including debt, about a potential acquisition, people familiar with the matter said.

Were the two companies to combine, they would overtake EQT Corp EQT.N as the largest natural gas-focused exploration and production company in the U.S. by market value, at a time when shale companies are seeking scale and efficiencies.

Southwestern's shares rose 8% to $7.38 in Tuesday afternoon trading in New York on the news, hitting their highest level in almost a year. Chesapeake's shares rose 1.5% to $90.33.

Chesapeake's talks with Southwestern are preliminary, with no certainty the two sides will reach a deal, the sources said. Chesapeake could explore other potential acquisitions, and may end up pursuing a different target, the sources added.

The sources asked not to be identified because the matter is confidential. Chesapeake and Southwestern did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

An acquisition of Southwestern would be transformative for Chesapeake, which has been snapping up small rivals in the last two years. The two companies are neighbors; most of Southwestern's production is in Appalachia's shale formations and the Haynesville basin in Louisiana, where Chesapeake also operates.

The deal would also be a reversal of sorts. Southwestern acquired some of its acreage in West Virginia and Pennsylvania from Chesapeake for $5.4 billion in 2014.

In 2021, Chesapeake emerged from a bankruptcy which epitomized the boom and bust of debt-laden exploration and production companies that expanded aggressively in the shale patch. Since then, Chesapeake has been shedding oil-producing assets to focus on its competence in natural gas. It has a market value including debt of about $13 billion.

U.S. natural gas prices have been sluggish in recent months, as oversupply and warmer weather erode producers' profitability. Some analysts expect prices to go up in the next few months, as a pick-up in U.S. natural gas exports creates more domestic scarcity.

Dealmaking in the energy-producing sector has been heating up as companies race to secure the most lucrative acreage. Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N last week agreed to acquire Pioneer Natural Resources PXD.N for $60 billion in stock, placing a big bet on the Permian basin, the biggest U.S. oilfield.

(Reporting by David French in New York Editing by Greg Roumeliotis and David Gregorio)

((davidj.french@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CHK
SWN
EQT
XOM
PXD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.