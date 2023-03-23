Public Companies
EXCLUSIVE-N. American fixed income group won't take legal action over Credit Suisse AT1 fiasco-source

Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

March 23, 2023 — 03:17 pm EDT

By Divya Rajagopal

TORONTO, March 23 (Reuters) - The Credit Roundtable, a lobby group of some of the biggest fixed income asset managers from the United States and Canada, has decided not to take legal action against Credit Suisse AG CSGN.S a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

Earlier this week, the Swiss regulator ordered 16 billion Swiss francs ($17.5 billion) of Additional Tier-1 (AT1) debt to be wiped out under its rescue takeover by UBSUBSG.S.

The issue came up for discussion in a meeting earlier this week when some members wanted to sue the banks for the write-off, but the association decided not to take any action, the person added. The source was not authorized to speak about the matter publicly.

The source said it was always "black and white" that these bonds can be written down to zero in adverse events. "So if you bought it and didn't know about it, shame on you and if you bought it and knew about it, well..., " the source added.

The Credit Roundtable was not available for an immediate comment. Launched in 2007 for bondholders protection, Credit Roundtable consists of 43 members including PIMCO, Vanguard, MetLife MET.N, Canadian pension fund Omers, Sun Life Financial Inc SLF.TO among others.

It was unclear if the individual members could pursue legal challenge.

The bond holders of Credit Suisse in Europe and UK have been seeking legal advice over the Swiss banking regulator's decision to write off AT1 bonds under the rescue take over by UBS. However on Thursday, the Swiss regulator once again re affirmed its position on creditor hierarchy.

EXPLAINER-Why markets are in uproar over a risky bank bond known as AT1

