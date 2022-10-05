EXCLUSIVE-Musk, Apollo no longer in talks to finance Twitter deal -source

By Chibuike Oguh

NEW YORK, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Apollo Global Management Inc APO.N, which was looking to provide $1 billion earlier this year to Elon Musk for his proposed buyout of Twitter Inc TWTR.N, is no longer in talks with the billionaire entrepreneur, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Twitter and Musk didn't immediately respond to request for comment. Apollo declined to comment.

(Reporting by Chibuike Oguh in New York; Writing by Anirban Sen; Editing by Mark Porter)

