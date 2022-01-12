EXCLUSIVE-Morgan Stanley to award annual bonus rises of over 20% on Thursday to top performers

By Scott Murdoch, Kane Wu and Matt Scuffham

SYDNEY/HONG KONG/NEW YORK, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley MS.N will raise its annual bonus for top-performing staff on Thursday by more than 20%, people with direct knowledge of the matter said, with a dealmaking boom set to usher in bumper payouts by banks this year.

Bankers in equity underwriting and M&A advisory businesses are expected to receive some of the highest increases at the Wall Street firm due to the strong performances of those divisions over the past year, said two of the sources.

Investment banks globally adjust their bonus pools according to business momentum. Higher bonuses help them to retain talent in a cut-throat competitive business environment.

Staff at Morgan Stanley will be informed of their bonus payouts on Thursday, kicking off the busy and much-awaited annual bonus season, and then receive the cash in early February, the two sources said.

Morgan Stanley declined to comment.

The sources could not be named as the information was not yet made public.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch, Kane Wu and Matt Scuffham; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((matthew.scuffham@thomsonreuters.com; +1-416-687-7591; Reuters Messaging: matthew.scuffham.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.