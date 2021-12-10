Markets
MSFT

EXCLUSIVE-Microsoft set to win EU antitrust nod for $16 bln Nuance deal, sources say

Contributor
Foo Yun Chee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

U.S. software giant Microsoft Corp is set to secure unconditional EU antitrust approval for its $16 billion bid for artificial intelligence and speech technology firm Nuance Communications Inc, people familiar with the matter said.

By Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS, Dec 10 (Reuters) - U.S. software giant Microsoft Corp MSFT.Ois set to secure unconditional EU antitrust approval for its $16 billion bid for artificial intelligence and speech technology firm Nuance Communications Inc NUAN.O, people familiar with the matter said.

The deal, the latest in the tech industry, comes amid heightened regulatory scrutiny of takeovers by tech giants and acquisitions where nascent start-ups and potential rivals are shut down.

Microsoft announced the deal in April which will boost its presence in cloud solutions for healthcare customers.

The U.S. software giant is currently in talks with the British antitrust agency ahead of filing a request for approval of the deal, the sources said.

The European Commission, which is scheduled to decide on the deal by Dec. 21, declined to comment. Microsoft also declined to comment.

The company is also in preliminary discussions with the UK antitrust agency CMA ahead of a formal request for approval of the deal, the sources said.

The deal has already received the regulatory green light in the United States and Australia, without remedies given.

Nuance, known for pioneering speech technology and helping launch Apple Inc's AAPL.O virtual assistant, Siri, serves 77% of U.S. hospitals.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, additional reporting by Paresh Dave in San Francisco; editing by Jason Neely)

((foo.yunchee@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 287 6844; Reuters Messaging: foo.yunchee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MSFT NUAN AAPL

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular