EXCLUSIVE-Microsoft looking to settle EU antitrust concerns due to Slack complaint - sources

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

December 12, 2022 — 12:22 pm EST

Written by Foo Yun Chee for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Microsoft MSFT.O is seeking to address European Union antitrust concerns about its business practices prompted by a complaint from Salesforce.com's CRM.N workspace messaging app Slack, people familiar with the matter said.

The company has made a preliminary offer of concessions to allay the EU competition enforcer's concerns, one of the people said.

