MSFT

EXCLUSIVE-Microsoft likely to offer EU concessions soon in Activision deal - sources

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

November 28, 2022 — 11:53 am EST

Written by Foo Yun Chee for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Microsoft MSFT.O is likely to offer remedies to EU antitrust regulators in the coming weeks to stave off formal objections to its $69-billion bid for "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard ATVI.O, people familiar with the matter said.

The deadline for the European Commission, which is investigating the deal, to set out a formal list of competition concerns known as a statement of objection is in January. Offering remedies before such a document is issued could shorten the regulatory process.

Microsoft's remedy would consist mainly of a 10-year licensing deal to Playstation owner and critic of the deal Sony 6758.T, another person with direct knowledge said.

