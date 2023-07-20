EXCLUSIVE-Microsoft faces German rival's EU antitrust complaint on its Teams, Office

BRUSSELS, July 20 (Reuters) - German video conferencing services provider alfaview on Thursday filed a complaint with EU antitrust regulators, saying Microsoft's MSFT.O integration of its workplace chat and video app Teams into its Office product gives it an unfair advantage.

The complaint by Alfaview, based in Karlsruhe in south-western Germany, is similar to a 2020 complaint by Salesforce-owned CRM.N workspace messaging app Slack to the European Commission.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by David Evans)

