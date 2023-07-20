News & Insights

Markets
MSFT

EXCLUSIVE-Microsoft faces German rival's EU antitrust complaint on its Teams, Office

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

July 20, 2023 — 05:00 am EDT

Written by Foo Yun Chee for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, July 20 (Reuters) - German video conferencing services provider alfaview on Thursday filed a complaint with EU antitrust regulators, saying Microsoft's MSFT.O integration of its workplace chat and video app Teams into its Office product gives it an unfair advantage.

The complaint by Alfaview, based in Karlsruhe in south-western Germany, is similar to a 2020 complaint by Salesforce-owned CRM.N workspace messaging app Slack to the European Commission.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by David Evans)

((foo.yunchee@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 585 2866; Reuters Messaging: foo.yunchee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MSFT
CRM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.