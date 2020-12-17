EXCLUSIVE-Microsoft breached in suspected Russian hack using SolarWinds -sources familiar

WASHINGTON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Microsoft MSFT.O was hacked as part of the suspected Russian campaign that has hit multiple U.S. government agencies by taking advantage of the widespread use of software from SolarWinds Corp SWI.N, according to people familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Chris Reese)

((Chris.Reese@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.