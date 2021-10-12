EXCLUSIVE-Mexico's Tula refinery halted since late Sep due to blocked roads -sources

MEXICO CITY, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Mexico's Tula refinery remains halted since late September due to protests by teachers that are blocking roads used by state-run oil Pemex PEMX.UL to transport the facility's output for domestic consumption and exports, two sources close to operations said on Tuesday.

Tula is Mexico's second largest refinery with capacity to process 315,000 barrels per day of crude.

(Reporting by Stefanie Eschenbacher and Ana Isabel Martinez Editing by Marguerita Choy)

