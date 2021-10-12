US Markets

EXCLUSIVE-Mexico's Tula refinery halted since late Sep due to blocked roads -sources

Contributors
Stefanie Eschenbacher Reuters
Ana Isabel Martinez Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Henry Romero

Mexico's Tula refinery remains halted since late September due to protests by teachers that are blocking roads used by state-run oil Pemex to transport the facility's output for domestic consumption and exports, two sources close to operations said on Tuesday.

MEXICO CITY, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Mexico's Tula refinery remains halted since late September due to protests by teachers that are blocking roads used by state-run oil Pemex PEMX.UL to transport the facility's output for domestic consumption and exports, two sources close to operations said on Tuesday.

Tula is Mexico's second largest refinery with capacity to process 315,000 barrels per day of crude.

(Reporting by Stefanie Eschenbacher and Ana Isabel Martinez Editing by Marguerita Choy)

((marianna.parraga@thomsonreuters.com; +1 713 371 7559; Reuters Messaging: @mariannaparraga))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Energy

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular