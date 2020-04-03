Banking

EXCLUSIVE-Mexico's Pemex does not plan any oil output cuts due to low prices - minister

David Alire Garcia Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DANIEL BECERRIL

MEXICO CITY, April 3 (Reuters) - Mexico does not plan to cut crude production at state-owned oil company Pemex, even at its most expensive oilfields, amid a severe decline in global prices, the country's energy minister Rocio Nahle told Reuters on Friday.

She also said that a government investment plan for the energy sector expected in the coming days will include co-investment opportunities for private firms using the model of incentivized service contracts to quickly grow production.

The minister confirmed that the nation's fuel demand is declining, but the government is not planning to reduce crude processing at Pemex's refineries.

