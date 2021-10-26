EXCLUSIVE-Mexico wants expert panel to resolve auto dispute with U.S.- sources

By resorting to the panel, Mexico aims to clear up a dispute with the United States over how to apply automotive sector content requirements under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), which underpins trade in North America.

Mexico's Economy Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the matter.

