US Markets

EXCLUSIVE-Mexico wants expert panel to resolve auto dispute with U.S.- sources

Contributors
resorting to the panel Reuters
Mexico aims to clear up a dispute with the United States over how to apply automotive sector content requirements under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement Reuters
Published

Mexico plans to seek the arbitration of a panel of experts to resolve differences with the United States over the interpretation of rules of origin in the automotive industry, three people familiar with the matter said Tuesday.

By resorting to the panel, Mexico aims to clear up a dispute with the United States over how to apply automotive sector content requirements under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), which underpins trade in North America.

Mexico's Economy Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the matter.

(Reporting by Sharay Angulo and Dave Graham, writing by Cassandra Garrison; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((Cassandra.Garrison@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 6200 7873;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular