US Markets

EXCLUSIVE-Mexico to invite oil and gas investment, no auctions for now

Contributors
Anthony Esposito Reuters
Abraham Gonzalez Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LUISA GONZALEZ

Mexico will soon invite private firms to invest in oil, gas and power projects to help the flagging economy, Finance Minister Arturo Herrera told Reuters on Wednesday, but said market conditions meant energy auctions were not on the cards for now.

By Anthony Esposito and Abraham Gonzalez

ACAPULCO, Mexico, March 11 (Reuters) - Mexico will soon invite private firms to invest in oil, gas and power projects to help the flagging economy, Finance Minister Arturo Herrera told Reuters on Wednesday, but said market conditions meant energy auctions were not on the cards for now.

Herrera said the government will unveil an energy plan that will detail where and how much private firms can invest.

"It's not just a general outline, we're going to tell them this project here, here and here, this amount and size is open to investment," Herrera said in an interview on the sidelines of a banking conference in the seaside resort city of Acapulco.

Under President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, Mexico has pursued a more statist approach to the energy sector, but some members of his administration believe attracting more private capital is vital for lifting growth.

(Editing by Frank Jack Daniel and Christian Schmollinger)

((frank.daniel@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7137; Reuters Messaging: frank.daniel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Energy

Latest US Markets Videos

#TradeTalks: DailyNDX (Feb 26) Volatile Session for Nasdaq-100 as Investors Weigh Coronavirus Impact

February 26, 2020 NDX review with Jill Malandrino.

Feb 27, 2020

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular