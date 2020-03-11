US Markets

EXCLUSIVE-Mexico to invite investment in oil and gas, auctions not on cards for now

Anthony Esposito
Abraham Gonzalez
Credit: REUTERS/LUISA GONZALEZ

ACAPULCO, Mexico, March 11 (Reuters) - Mexico will soon invite private firms to invest in oil, gas and power projects to help kickstart the flagging economy, Finance Minister Arturo Herrera told Reuters on Wednesday, but said market conditions meant energy auctions were not on the cards for now.

