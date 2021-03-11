US Markets

EXCLUSIVE-Mexico to evaluate need for tax reform, finance minister says

Abraham Gonzalez Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/GUSTAVO GRAF MALDONADO

MEXICO CITY, March 11 (Reuters) - Mexico will this year evaluate the need for a tax reform, Finance Minister Arturo Herrera told Reuters on Thursday, saying the federal government was talking to states about their fiscal requirements to see if conditions exist for such a shake-up.

