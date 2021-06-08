US Markets

EXCLUSIVE-Mexico not eyeing tax hikes in fiscal reform -deputy finance minister

Contributor
Anthony Esposito Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/HENRY ROMERO

Mexico's government does not plan tax increases in an upcoming fiscal reform, but will consider closing loopholes, improving taxing efficiency and expanding the taxable base, Deputy Finance Minister Gabriel Yorio said on Tuesday.

MEXICO CITY, June 8 (Reuters) - Mexico's government does not plan tax increases in an upcoming fiscal reform, but will consider closing loopholes, improving taxing efficiency and expanding the taxable base, Deputy Finance Minister Gabriel Yorio said on Tuesday.

"In 2021, we find ourselves in a situation where Mexico has no need to increase tax rates. So I don't think that will be included in any initiative that the government sends to the new Congress," Yorio told Reuters in an interview.

(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((anthony.esposito@tr.com; +5255 5282 7140;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular