EXCLUSIVE-Mexico minister flags concerns on farm trade with eye on energy row

Mexico minister flags concerns on farm trade with eye on energy row

MEXICO CITY, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Mexico could raise concerns over potential barriers to its agriculture exports to the United States in any future negotiations over the Mexican government's contentious energy policy, Economy Minister Tatiana Clouthier said in an interview.

"It means we keep talking in the framework we signed, the free trade accord," she said, referring to the new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement. "And getting into a negotiation about what bothers one side, and what bothers the other."

