EXCLUSIVE-Mexico eyes plan for major state-backed solar scheme

Mexico is considering a plan to promote state-backed solar power generation that could spur well over $1 billion in investment, benefit local communities and help the government meet environmental targets, a senior official said on Tuesday.

Rogelio Jimenez Pons, director general of the National Fund for Tourism Promotion (Fonatur), said the scheme aims to build on Fonatur's planned use of solar power for the so-called Mayan Train rail project linking up towns in the Yucatan Peninsula.

