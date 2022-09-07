EXCLUSIVE-Mexico budget sees stronger growth, lower inflation in 2023 -draft

By Ana Isabel Martinez, Anthony Esposito and Dave Graham

MEXICO CITY, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Mexican economic growth should accelerate in 2023 to around 3.0% from some 2.4% this year as inflation cools markedly and oil output picks up, according to finance ministry draft budget forecasts seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

The finance ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the forecasts, which were in a draft document and confirmed by two sources familiar with the matter.

The draft was not dated, but one of the people said the figures in it were up to date.

The ministry is due to present the official 2023 budget to lawmakers in Congress late on Thursday.

