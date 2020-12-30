US Markets

EXCLUSIVE-Mexican finance minister says cash bill shifts risk to central bank

Contributors
Stefanie Eschenbacher Reuters
Anthony Esposito Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LUISA GONZALEZ

Mexican Finance Minister Arturo Herrera on Wednesday criticized a divisive bill proposed by the country's ruling party that would force the central bank to buy foreign cash commercial banks are unable to return to the financial system.

MEXICO CITY, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Mexican Finance Minister Arturo Herrera on Wednesday criticized a divisive bill proposed by the country's ruling party that would force the central bank to buy foreign cash commercial banks are unable to return to the financial system.

"This change would only transfer the problem commercial banks have to the central bank because the central bank would have the same problem: how to export dollars," Herrera told Reuters in an interview in the finance ministry offices.

(Reporting by Stefanie Eschenbacher and Anthony Esposito; editing by Diane Craft)

((Stefanie.Eschenbacher@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: A Recap of 2020 Trade and What to Watch Heading Into 2021

    KKM Financial CEO Jeff Kilburg joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to recap 2020 trade and what to watch heading into 2021.

    Dec 18, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular