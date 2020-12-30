EXCLUSIVE-Mexican finance minister says cash bill shifts risk to central bank
MEXICO CITY, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Mexican Finance Minister Arturo Herrera on Wednesday criticized a divisive bill proposed by the country's ruling party that would force the central bank to buy foreign cash commercial banks are unable to return to the financial system.
"This change would only transfer the problem commercial banks have to the central bank because the central bank would have the same problem: how to export dollars," Herrera told Reuters in an interview in the finance ministry offices.
(Reporting by Stefanie Eschenbacher and Anthony Esposito; editing by Diane Craft)
((Stefanie.Eschenbacher@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends lower as new COVID storm clouds overshadow stimulus passage
- Trump Threatens to Not Sign COVID-19 Bill, Wants Bigger Stimulus Checks
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Ocugen Inc, Peloton Interactive, Apple
- EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources