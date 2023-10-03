News & Insights

EXCLUSIVE-Meta to lay off employees in metaverse silicon unit on Wednesday

October 03, 2023 — 01:52 pm EDT

NEW YORK, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Meta META.O is planning to lay off employees on Wednesday in the unit of its metaverse-oriented Reality Labs division focused on creating custom silicon, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

Employees were informed in a post on Meta's internal discussion forum Workplace on Tuesday they would be notified about their status with the company by early Thursday morning, one of the sources said.

