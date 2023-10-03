EXCLUSIVE-Meta to lay off employees in metaverse silicon unit on Wednesday

NEW YORK, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Meta META.O is planning to lay off employees on Wednesday in the unit of its metaverse-oriented Reality Labs division focused on creating custom silicon, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

Employees were informed in a post on Meta's internal discussion forum Workplace on Tuesday they would be notified about their status with the company by early Thursday morning, one of the sources said.

(Reporting by Katie Paul Editing by Chris Reese)

