EXCLUSIVE-Meta sought to settle EU antitrust investigations, sources say

BRUSSELS, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Facebook owner Meta META.O reached out to EU antitrust regulators some time back in an attempt to settle investigations into its use of customer data and the tying of its classified advertisements service to its social network, people with direct knowledge said.

There were very preliminary discussions which so far have not made any progress, the people said.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

((foo.yunchee@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 287 6844; Reuters Messaging: foo.yunchee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.