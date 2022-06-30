US Markets

EXCLUSIVE-Meta girds for 'fierce' headwinds, slower growth in second half -memo

Katie Paul Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

June 30 (Reuters) - Facebook-owner Meta Platforms Inc META.O is bracing for a leaner second half of the year, as it copes with macroeconomic pressures and data privacy hits to its ads business, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Thursday.

The company must "prioritize more ruthlessly" and "operate leaner, meaner, better executing teams," Chief Product Officer Chris Cox wrote in the memo, which appeared on the company's internal discussion forum Workplace.

"I have to underscore that we are in serious times here and the headwinds are fierce. We need to execute flawlessly in an environment of slower growth, where teams should not expect vast influxes of new engineers and budgets," Cox wrote.

Meta did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

