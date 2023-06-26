EXCLUSIVE-Masimo shareholders poised to elect Politan's two director nominees to board -sources

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss

NEW YORK, June 26 (Reuters) - Masimo Corp MASI.O shareholders are poised to elect two director candidates proposed by Politan Capital Management, handing a win to the activist investment firm in one of the year's biggest board room challenges, sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Shareholders can still change their votes before the meeting later on Monday, but enough have cast their ballots to assure that Politan's two nominees -- the firm's chief investment officer, Quentin Koffey, and veteran health-care executive Michelle Brennan -- will be elected to the five-person board.

The Vanguard Group, one of Masimo's largest shareholders, has backed both Politan nominees, two sources said.

Vanguard did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A representative for Politan declined to comment, and a representative for Masimo was not immediately available for comment.

Politan, which owns 9% of Masimo's shares, has long criticized the company's capital allocation and board oversight and expressed particular concern about last year's $1 billion purchase of consumer audio device maker Sound United.

The hedge fund, founded by Koffey, received backing from proxy advisory firms Institutional Shareholders Services and Glass Lewis two weeks ago when both urged shareholders to elect the Politan nominees. ISS and Glass Lewis often help guide investor voting with their recommendations.

Last year Politan's campaign made huge headlines in the corporate governance world when Masimo, in an effort to defend itself against the hedge fund, adopted bylaws that would have required anyone nominating directors to identify their own clients and to say if they planned to nominate directors elsewhere.

Activist hedge funds feared other companies might adopt similar rules forcing them to disclose top-secret information and corporations flocked to their lawyers to ask whether they too should implement these rules. In the end, Masimo reversed course and dropped the requirements after Politan sued in Delaware court.

