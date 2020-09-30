MPC

EXCLUSIVE-Marathon Petroleum cutting at least 6% of refinery staff at nine U.S. plants

Erwin Seba Reuters
Marathon Petroleum Corp's oil-refining unit is cutting at least 6% of its white-collar staff, according to people familiar with the matter, demonstrating the depth of declining fuel demand during the pandemic.

HOUSTON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Marathon Petroleum Corp's MPC.N oil-refining unit is cutting at least 6% of its white-collar staff, according to people familiar with the matter, demonstrating the depth of declining fuel demand during the pandemic.

A total of 1,255 salaried employees at nine of its 16 refineries were notified of job losses this week, the people said. It could not immediately be learned whether other refineries or pipeline operations also were affected.

