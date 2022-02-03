EXCLUSIVE-ManTech's controlling shareholder explores sale-sources

By Mike Stone and Greg Roumeliotis

Feb 3 (Reuters) - ManTech International Corp MANT.O co-founder George Pedersen is exploring options for his controlling stake that include a potential sale of the U.S. defense contractor, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The deliberations are part of Pedersen's estate planning, the sources said. Were the 85-year-old billionaire to pass away, the trust that holds his 48% stake in ManTech would no longer exercise voting control, according to regulatory filings.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N has been retained to explore a sale of ManTech, the sources said. The investment bank has reached out to ManTech's peers such as Parsons Corp PSN.N and Leidos Holdings Inc LDOS.N, as well as private equity firms, to gauge potential acquisition interest, the sources added.

The sources requested anonymity to discuss confidential deliberations and cautioned that no decision on a sale of ManTech has been made.

A ManTech spokesperson said the company does not comment on rumors, while a Goldman Sachs spokesperson declined to comment. Parsons and Leidos spokespeople did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Mike Stone in Washington, D.C. and Greg Roumeliotis in New York)

((Greg.Roumeliotis@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6022; Reuters Messaging: greg.roumeliotis.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.