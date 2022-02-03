US Markets
MANT

EXCLUSIVE-ManTech's controlling shareholder explores sale-sources

Contributors
Mike Stone Reuters
Greg Roumeliotis Reuters
Published

ManTech International Corp co-founder George Pedersen is exploring options for his controlling stake that include a potential sale of the U.S. defense contractor, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

By Mike Stone and Greg Roumeliotis

Feb 3 (Reuters) - ManTech International Corp MANT.O co-founder George Pedersen is exploring options for his controlling stake that include a potential sale of the U.S. defense contractor, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The deliberations are part of Pedersen's estate planning, the sources said. Were the 85-year-old billionaire to pass away, the trust that holds his 48% stake in ManTech would no longer exercise voting control, according to regulatory filings.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N has been retained to explore a sale of ManTech, the sources said. The investment bank has reached out to ManTech's peers such as Parsons Corp PSN.N and Leidos Holdings Inc LDOS.N, as well as private equity firms, to gauge potential acquisition interest, the sources added.

The sources requested anonymity to discuss confidential deliberations and cautioned that no decision on a sale of ManTech has been made.

A ManTech spokesperson said the company does not comment on rumors, while a Goldman Sachs spokesperson declined to comment. Parsons and Leidos spokespeople did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Mike Stone in Washington, D.C. and Greg Roumeliotis in New York)

((Greg.Roumeliotis@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6022; Reuters Messaging: greg.roumeliotis.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MANT GS PSN LDOS

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular