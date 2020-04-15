EXCLUSIVE-Major U.S. airlines plan to apply for government loans in addition to grants
April 15 (Reuters) - Numerous major U.S. airlines are preparing to apply this week for a $25 billion U.S. government loan program after winning billions in federal payroll grants, people familiar with the matter said.
The U.S. Treasury told airlines to apply by Friday if they want priority consideration, according to documents posted on its website.
An airline official told Reuters most airlines are expected to apply in part because they will not be required to draw down the loan before the end of September and the terms are favorable.
