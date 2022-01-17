EXCLUSIVE-Major U.S. airline CEOs urge action to avoid 'catastrophic' 5G flight disruptions

WASHINGTON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The chief executives of major U.S. passenger and cargo carriers on Monday warned of an impending "catastrophic" aviation crisis Wednesday when AT&T T.N and Verizon VZ.N are set to deploy new 5G service.

"Unless our major hubs are cleared to fly, the vast majority of the traveling and shipping public will essentially be grounded," wrote the chief executives of American Airlines AAL.O, Delta Air Lines DAL.N, United Airlines UAL.N, Southwest Airlines LUV.N and others to the White House, Transportation Department, Federal Aviation Administration, Federal Communications Commission. "This means that on a day like yesterday, more than 1,100 flights and 100,000 passengers

would be subjected to cancellations, diversions or delays."

Action is urgent, they added in the letter also signed by UPS Airlines, JetBlue Airways and FedEx Express. "To be blunt, the nation’s commerce will grind to a halt."

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

