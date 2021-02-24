Commodities
EXCLUSIVE-Major U.S. airline CEOs to meet Friday with White House on reducing emissions

David Shepardson Reuters
Jarett Renshaw Reuters
Tracy Rucinski Reuters
WASHINGTON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - The chief executives of major U.S. airlines are set to meet virtually with two key White House advisers Friday about efforts to decarbonize airplane travel, five people briefed on the matter told Reuters.

The CEOs of American Airlines AAL.O, United Airlines UAL.O, Delta Air Lines DAL.N and Southwest Airlines LUV.N are among those who have been invited to meet with White House National Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy and economic adviser Brian Deese to discuss environmental issues related to air travel, including using biofuels to power air travel.

The White House and a spokeswoman for a group representing the airlines declined to comment.

