US Markets

EXCLUSIVE-Major buyers of Russian oil struggle with bank guarantees -sources

Contributor
Dmitry Zhdannikov Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

At least three major buyers of Russian oil have been unable to open letters of credit from Western banks to cover purchases on Thursday, four trading sources said citing market uncertainty after Russia invaded Ukraine.

By Dmitry Zhdannikov

LONDON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - At least three major buyers of Russian oil have been unable to open letters of credit from Western banks to cover purchases on Thursday, four trading sources said citing market uncertainty after Russia invaded Ukraine.

"Banks are not willing to open LC’s for the moment so it is a bit of a standoff," one of the sources said. He asked not to be named due to the sensitivity of the issue.

Letters of credit from the bank of the buyer are standard practice in commodities trading and guarantee the seller's bank that payment will be made in full and on time.

Top Russian oil buyers include Western oil majors such as BP and Shell, ENI, TotalEnergies, Equinor, Chevron and Exxon Mobil and trading houses such as Vitol, Glencore, Trafigura, Gunvor and Mercuria.

The sources did not name which banks refused to issue LCs.

Almost all top Western banks are active in commodities and issue LCs.

(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; editing by Jason Neely)

((Dmitri.Zhdannikov@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular